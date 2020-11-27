DHR shows thanks for EMS providers, offers them free meals

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — DHR health wants to show its appreciation for those working this holiday and to show that on a day where we reflect on what we’re thankful for, the hospital is thankful for them.

“Thank you to all of our ems providers for the hard work they do, for everything they do for the community they do everyday,” said Scott Shore, the director of emergency medical services for DHR Health.

Shore hopes the meals, provided by a nurse in the emergency room Olena Ortega, provides a little bit of normalcy to those working this holiday.

“A little bit of family,” said Shore, “just having a little bit of that home cooked meal on thanksgiving means a lot.”

Even on a holiday, there’s a steady stream of ambulances coming and going, with drivers having to grab their meal and go back out on a call.

Often times being an EMS driver is a job people only think about when they need one, something Shore wants to see change.

“If you see an EMS worker, please tell them thank you for what you do everyday,” said Shore.