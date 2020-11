DHR seeking plasma donations to help treat COVID-19.

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (KVEO) – Doctors Hospital Renaissance (DHR) is calling an “urgent need” for plasma donations by recovered COVID-19 patients.

DHR seeking plasma donations via Facebook Nov. 21, 2020.

The plasma will treat COVID-19 patients battling the virus and will be at no-cost for donors.

DHR Health Institute for Research and Development is facilitating the plasma donations.

“If eligible, participants will be provided with compensation,” reads DHR’s Facebook post.

For more information call 956-362-2390.