DHR seeks plasma donations, types O and B most needed

EDINBURG, Texas — Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) said they are in need of Type O and Type B plasma from people who recently recovered from COVID-19.

DHR said the recent surge in COVID-19 cases has impacted their supply. The transfusions from these patients contain viral antibodies that are critical for fighting off and treating the virus.

“Patients who have recovered from COVID-19 infection, they actually develop antibodies against the virus. Those antibodies are of value to those who have severe COVID-19 disease,” said Dr. Sohail Rao, DHR CEO.

The hospital said for those that choose to donate they can receive between $25 and $50 for their plasma.

To learn more about DHR’s plasma donations call 956-362-2390.

