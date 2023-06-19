EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – With DHR Health expanding, it has more ability to assist in other parts of the state.

A Corpus Christi pediatric teen born with birth defects that resulted in kidney disease learned this last month. ValleyCentral spoke with the surgeon who managed to make a miracle happen for her.

Adalaide Andrews is just 14 and she was faced with ongoing prospects of going on dialysis to survive. After searching for a potential kidney donor to keep her away from the painful and time- consuming procedure, her mom made the choice to donate one of her own kidneys.

“And it was something that weighed on me for a while. Luckily, I had a lot of time to think about it and decided that that was going to be something that I wanted to do,” Adalaide’s mother Kathryn Andrews said.

Director of transplant surgery at DHR Jose Almed said he negotiated with Driscoll Children’s Hospital in Corpus Christi to team up for the transplant.

“They asked if I would go to corpus and do it over there. I just felt we have our own team here. So I felt more comfortable asking them mama come down here,” Almeda told ValleyCentral.

The decision was made for the mom to travel to the Valley and the daughter to stay where she was. The regulations were taken care of and both hospitals moved quickly.

So the mom went through the doors of a DHR facility in the Valley to have the procedure where her kidney was removed and was transported up to Corpus Christi.

The mom had the procedure in the morning. The daughter had the operation in the afternoon. The mom was resting and recuperating on the DHR campus while the daughter had the procedure.

And the end result was a total success.

“She did great! She left the hospital, the child at the hospital in three days mom left in about two days,” Dr. Almeda said.

For 14-year-old Adalaide, who had to go through the evaluations and a lot of waiting, is happy to be talking about it in past tense.

“Yes, I’m very happy that it’s done,” Adalaide explained.

Adalaide tells us she was more anxious than nervous about the procedure.

Kathryn Andrews, recommends anyone become a living donor because it can help save someone’s life.