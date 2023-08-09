MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Healthcare professionals with DHR Health have teamed up with the City of San Juan to have its workers trained and certified on how to ‘Stop the Bleed.’

“In today’s society, everybody just records nobody goes in to help out and rarely do you hear about those people,” DHR trauma injury prevention Cassandra Bravo said.

Every second counts in an emergency but it starts with training on what to do when it happens.

That’s why medical professionals with DHR Health are stepping in to help.

“But when they saw this they’re like so this is how you properly use it so even at that I taught them what the difference is between the bleeds on how to use them, so if they see a bleed that’s spreading out they know that’s a life-threatening to bleed, if they see like a bleed on your finger like when you get a cut or something they know that’s not a life threatening bleed,” Bravo said.

DHR met with workers with the City of San Juan on how to respond.

It’s part of the ‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign, which is aimed to train people on how to respond during a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives at the scene.

This includes how to apply pressure to a direct wound to even knowing how to properly use a tourniquet.

“They ask like what’s the time frame? So, the basic time frame is 3 minutes, 3 minutes you can die in a life-threating bleed so I challenge them, to either direct pressure or package a wound or even put a tourniquet on in 30 seconds,” Bravo said.

“Time does matter, and things can happen so quickly,” Director of Human Resources with the City of San Juan Adelaida Cordero said.

“I think it’s a very important program so that we can keep safe continue being safe know what to look for know how to treat an open wound,” City Manager of San Juan Ben Arjona said.

The training was a 2-hour course that was done in either English or Spanish where at the end, workers left the room certified.

“A lot of the stuff we take for granted we don’t know, what to act or how to react to those items it was an eye-opener for pretty much all of us,” Arjona said.

Health and City of San Juan officials say knowing how to stop a severe blood loss, is the best way to prevent a death after someone is injured.

“You want to be prepared so we want to make sure also that our employees are aware and do know yes a lot of times you can see certain things but when you’re seeing it live and you’re seeing it right then and there some of us freeze,” Cordero said.

DHR has also teamed up with the McAllen Fire Department in hosting a free presentation open and free to the community.