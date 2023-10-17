RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Doctor’s Hospital at Renassaince is showcasing its annual Bras for a Cause fundraiser.

Employees from different departments participated in the fundraiser and decorated bras to help raise funds for the Renaissance Cancer Foundation.

The community will also get the chance to participate in the contest and choose their favorite decorative bra.

Votes can be cast by donation starting at $5 and going up to $50.

All proceeds will go to non-profit to help cancer patients across the Valley.

Voting ends at noon Wednesday, Oct. 18.