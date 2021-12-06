DHR Health welcomes quintuplets

Dr. Fernando Otero, Dr. Norma Garcia, Karina Silva and Adrian Silva in DHR Health Women’s Hospital NICU with quintuplets in their respective incubators. (Source: DHR Health Press Release)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New parents welcomed three girls and two boys on November 29 at DHR Health Women’s Hospital in Edinburg.

Adrian and Karina Silva of Pharr welcomed the quintuplets on Monday.

Dr. Norma Garcia, DHR Health OB/GYN said in a release that mom and babies are all doing great. The newborns are being treated in the DHR Health Women’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit as they were delivered at 30 weeks.

The babies weighed an average of 2.3 pounds each.

They were named Vanessa, Victoria, Leticia, Gabriel, and Rogelio.

The Silvas say in a release they were able to conceive through artificial insemination, and were surprised to learn they would be having five babies at once.

The five newborns are expected to be in the NICU for a few weeks and will be released as each is ready to go home.