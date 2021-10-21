DHR Health using new communication software for emergency response

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health announced it’s using a new communication software for its Level 1 Trauma Center.

FirstNet is a “communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for first responders and the extended public safety community,” according to a DHR Health press release.

The platform is built for first responders and helps connect those individuals with critical information during emergencies.

DHR Health joins more than 17,000 public safety agencies in the US to use the platform, which will provide immediate access to information that could make a difference in a trauma situation.

“When seconds count, communication between all first responders involved in an emergency situation is paramount, and it is DHR Health’s mission to provide all the tools available to a patient in regards to their health,” DHR Health Trauma Medical Director Dr. Jeffrey Skubic said in a statement.