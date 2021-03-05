COVID-19 RGV Information

Cameron County Reaction

Hidalgo County Reaction

Starr County Reaction

DHR Health Urgent Care changes hours of operations in McAllen

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

MCALLEN, Texas — DHR Health announced they are changing hours of operation at the 1421 N. Col. Rowe Blvd facility. DHR Health said they will now offer services at earlier times to help serve the community.

The hospital’s news release said residents will now have access to DHR Health Urgent Care from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. No appointments are necessary.

DHR Health’s Urgent Care visit is $150, most patients with insurance will only be responsible for their co-payment at the time of service, said the hospital.

Since DHR Health is a Veteran’s Administration Authorized Urgent Care Provider, there is no co-pay for veterans with VA insurance.

DHR Health added that their Urgent Care accepts commercial insurance, Veterans Administration, Medicare, Medicaid, self-payers, and worker compensation plans.

For more information about DHR Health Urgent Care call (956) 362-5030.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday