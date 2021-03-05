DHR Health Urgent Care changes hours of operations in McAllen

MCALLEN, Texas — DHR Health announced they are changing hours of operation at the 1421 N. Col. Rowe Blvd facility. DHR Health said they will now offer services at earlier times to help serve the community.

The hospital’s news release said residents will now have access to DHR Health Urgent Care from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday. No appointments are necessary.

DHR Health’s Urgent Care visit is $150, most patients with insurance will only be responsible for their co-payment at the time of service, said the hospital.

Since DHR Health is a Veteran’s Administration Authorized Urgent Care Provider, there is no co-pay for veterans with VA insurance.

DHR Health added that their Urgent Care accepts commercial insurance, Veterans Administration, Medicare, Medicaid, self-payers, and worker compensation plans.

For more information about DHR Health Urgent Care call (956) 362-5030.