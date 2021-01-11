DHR Health to host mass vaccination clinic at Bert Ogden Arena

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — DHR Health has scheduled a mass vaccination clinic for eligible individuals in the Rio Grande Valley.

The clinic will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg.

According to a release, there will be 6,500 doses of the Moderna Vaccine available.

The vaccine will be available to those that fall under the following tiers, as stated in the release:

Tier 1a

Frontline Healthcare Workers

Residents of Long-term care facilities

Tier 1b

People aged 65 and older

People 18 years and older with at least one chronic medical condition, including Cancer Chronic Kidney Disease COPD Heart Conditions Organ Transplantation Obesity Type 2 Diabetes Pregnancy



Check-in will begin Monday, Jan. 11 at 7 p.m. at HEB Park, 1616 S. Raul Longoria Rd, Edinburg, Texas. The release states that overnight parking will be allowed.

Those in line to register will need a pre-filled consent form, which can be found here. The release emphasizes the form must be filled out prior to arrival. They will then receive an armband.

Traffic will be moved to Bert Ogden Arena Tuesday morning.

For any questions, contact DHR Covid Hotline at (956) 362-8800.