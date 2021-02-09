DHR Health to hold mass vaccination clinic for first dose of Pfizer vaccine

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas — DHR Health, with help from the city of Edinburg, said they will administer 8,109 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

DHR Health said vaccine distribution will be at the Bert Ogden Arena to those who received a wristband from DHR Health on Monday.

Please abide by the time stated on your wristband, said the hospital’s news releaase.

  • Pfizer First Dose Vaccinations for those who obtained a wristband:
  • Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Time Blocks: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DHR Health is asking the public to enter through Raul Longoria and Alberta Rd. and arrive during the time block indicated on your wristband.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday