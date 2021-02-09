DHR Health to hold mass vaccination clinic for first dose of Pfizer vaccine

EDINBURG, Texas — DHR Health, with help from the city of Edinburg, said they will administer 8,109 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

DHR Health said vaccine distribution will be at the Bert Ogden Arena to those who received a wristband from DHR Health on Monday.

Please abide by the time stated on your wristband, said the hospital’s news releaase.

Pfizer First Dose Vaccinations for those who obtained a wristband:

Wednesday, Feb. 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Time Blocks: 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

DHR Health is asking the public to enter through Raul Longoria and Alberta Rd. and arrive during the time block indicated on your wristband.