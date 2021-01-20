DHR health to administer Pfizer vaccine over 3 days, online registration full

EDITOR’S NOTE: (Vaccination distribution at this location is not available anymore)

EDINBURG, Texas — Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) announced the arrival of another first round of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the amount of 6,825 doses.

DHR’s news release said these are first round doses which means they are available to eligible residents who have not received any COVID-19 vaccination thus far.

Online registration will open at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 with dates and time slots available.

DHR said a confirmation code will be given for the scheduled date and time block of vaccination acquired, and that code must be presented at the DHR Health Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance in order for vaccine to be administered.

DHR said they will accept a printed confirmation code or a screen shot on the phone. Photo ID will be required to match to the confirmation information.

Accommodations will be provided to those with any disabilities.

Details for registration and vaccinations for 1st Pfizer dose are as follows:

· Go to https://www.dhrhealth.com/patients-and-visitors/coronavirus-advisory

· Select a date and time slot for vaccination

Sunday, January 24, 2021 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, January 25, 2021 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

· Print the confirmation code or save it on your phone

· Arrive at DHR Health Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance on correct day and scheduled time with confirmation code and photo ID in hand

– 118 Paseo Del Prado in Edinburg, TX

· If you have any questions or need assistance with registration call (956) 362-6843 or email vaccine@dhr-rgv.com

To date, DHR Health has administered roughly 22,500 vaccines in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley, with 5,850 people fully vaccinated, said the news release.