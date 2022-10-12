EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health has terminated an agreement with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, ending its role as a teaching site for school’s residents and fellows, according to a university email obtained by ValleyCentral.

According to the internal email sent by UTRGV president Guy Bailey, the university learned of the termination Monday.

“This type of termination between health systems and universities is not unusual,” Bailey wrote, “but in the spirit of transparency, we wanted you to hear the news from us first.”

DHR Health was not immediately available for comment.

The development is part of UTRGV’s “natural evolution and undoubtedly reflects the fact that our healthcare mission no longer aligns with a for-profit, physician-owned health system like DHR Health,” Bailey wrote.

UTRGV and DHR Health have been partnered since May of 2016, the president wrote. UTRGV has affiliation agreements with three other hospitals across the Rio Grande Valley.

For residents and fellows of the hospital, UTRGV said it is working to notify the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education of the termination and vouches to “support programs during this transition period.”

“We will work tirelessly and cooperatively to ensure the completion of training and a smooth wind down and transition of the UTRGV residency and fellowship programs based at DHR Health. The Affiliation Agreement allows for a multi-year sunset period, and we will operate under that timeline.”

Healthcare for patients under the care of a UTRGV-employed physician located at DHR Health will not be immediately affected, Bailey’s email stated. However, he explained that, eventually, the university will transition those physicians to a UTRGV site.