DHR Health schedules COVID-19 vaccine wristband distribution

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — DHR Health will be distributing wristbands on Monday, Feb. 8 to receive the COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine.

The distribution will be held from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on a first come first served based at the H.E.B. Park in Edinburg.

According to a release, there will be a limit of four vaccine wristbands per vehicle.

Those who obtain the wristband will receive the vaccine on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at the Bert Ogden Arena.

The release adds those 65 and older and with disabilities who are unable to travel can call (956) 362- 6843 for further instructions on obtaining a wristband.

Officials say the entrance to the park will close at 11 a.m. and ask the public to not wait in line after that time.