DHR Health receives approval to begin new cancer treatment trials

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Doctors Hospital at Renaissance (DHR) Health received approval to begin new, innovative clinical trials to treat various forms of cancers.

DHR Health announced on Wednesday that they received approval to become a full member of the SWOG Cancer Research Network. By becoming a full member, DHR Health can now begin clinical trials of various cancer treatments that patients would typically have to travel long distances to obtain, according to a press release from DHR Health.

“As cancer remains an elusive disease and as a member of SWOG, we can now initiate innovative clinical trials based on immunotherapy and genetic markers with risk stratification and development of a more personalized treatment strategy that would be most effective with minimal side effects,” said Dr. Sohail Rao, President and Chief Executive Officer of DHR Health Institute for Research and Development said in the release. “It will also help keep the cancer patients here in the Rio Grande Valley for treatment, rather than have them travel to centers in Houston or San Antonio to participate in similar trials.”

DHR Health will join over 650 centers across the United States that are part of the cancer research network and will be the only institution south of San Antonio to provide these trials, per the release.

Any patient diagnosed with cancer can participate in the SWOG Cancer Clinical Trial. For more information, visit the DHR website, or contact the DHR Health Institute for Research and Development at (956) 362- 3290.