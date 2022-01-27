EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Vanessa Silva, the last of a group of quintuplets hospitalized at DHR Health, is now healthy enough to head home and join the rest of her family.

(Source: DHR Health)

DHR Health held a ceremony commemorating the quintuplets’ successful discharge in the lobby of the hospital for Vanessa and her family, DHR said in a release.

The five babies were born on November 29, 2021, and had been hospitalized in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) as they were born 10 weeks premature.

Each baby was released to the parents as they were healthy enough to go home, and after a nearly 10-week stay in the NICU, Vanessa was cleared.

Vanessa joins her siblings Victoria, Leticia, Gabriel, and Rogelio, as well as her parents Adrian and Karina Silva, to make one big happy family.