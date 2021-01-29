DHR Health opens online registration for weekend vaccination clinics

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — DHR Health will be opening a online registration portal for COVID-19 vaccines.

They will be distributing 6,825 wristbands for a new round of the Pfizer vaccine, according to a release.

To obtain the wristband, community members will need to register online for one of the three clinics scheduled over the weekend.

To register, go to the DHR Health website and click on the top banner. As of 10:13 a.m., the website was already crashing.

The three clinics will take place at the DHR Health Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, 118 Paseo Del Prado, Edinburg at the following times:

Saturday, January 30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 31 from7:00 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, February 1 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

According to the release, those that register will receive instructions on where to pick up the wristband. They must show a confirmation number that has been saved on their phone or printed when picking up.