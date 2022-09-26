EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A lockdown has been issued at the DHR Health Main Hospital Tower Monday.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, DHR Health emergency management issued a lockdown of the hospital’s Main Tower after a credible threat was called in by an anonymous person through a main hospital phone line, a release from Director of Public Media Relations with DHR, Marcy Martinez stated.

Details about the nature of the call have not been disclosed.

All patients, employees and visitors are safe, and there has been no disruption of hospital services. Director of Public Media Relations with DHR, Marcy Martinez

Edinburg police and Bolt Security Services are at the scene and stationed at every exit and entrance of the hospital.

Law enforcement is allowing patients and one visitor to enter all buildings after being searched by security or police.

According to the release, there is no suspicious activity at the hospital for any of its facilities.

“The safety of our patients, their visitors, and every one of our staff members is of the highest priority which is why DHR Health is taking all necessary precautions and will continue to do so throughout the day,” Martinez said.

The lockdown has not been lifted as of publishing time.