DHR Health offers vaccine clinic

EDINBURG, Texas — DHR Health has announced vaccine clinics for Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

DHR Health’s news release said no appointment is needed. They will continue administering the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses of the Pfizer vaccine during regular clinic hours.

The hospital said children ages 5 to 11 can now receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as per the Centers for Disease Control.

DHR Health will now be offering the lower dose, specified for this age group, during regular vaccine clinic hours.

If the young person being vaccinated is under the age of 18, DHR Health said they will require approval from a parent or guardian.

For more information call (956) 362-6843 for COVID-vaccine-related questions or visit www.dhrhealth.com.