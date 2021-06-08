DHR Health offers high school students clinical research internship

EDINBURG, Texas — DHR Health announced their partnerships with local school districts that are part of the PATHS Project.

The project offers high school students a clinical research internship.

That internship has two stages, a one-month summer camp that allows students to work within the clinical setting, and a year-long program that allows students to advance their interest in the subject through Saturday classes.

“We want to give students that competitive edge because they’re already smart. They just need those experiences to put them over the top and to be competitive,” said Dr. Eliza Alvarado, PATHS Projects Director.

Students from Roma ISD, Hidalgo ISD, and South Texas ISD were among those selected for the program.

More information on this program click here.