DHR Health moves vaccine clinic to Pharr Events Center

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health and the City of Pharr have partnered to provide pediatric and adult Pfizer vaccines.

DHR Health said the vaccines will be distributed at the Pharr Events Center on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

The city is permitting the vaccine clinic that DHR Health has hosted at their conference center and hospital campus, to now be held inside the Pharr Events Center to help more people and allow easier parking.

The news release said, beginning on Tuesday the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses (boosters) will be available every Tuesday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Pharr Events Center.

All age requirements still apply, and vaccine cards are required of those receiving 2nd and 3rd doses.

For information on vaccine distribution, contact the DHR Health COVID-19 hotline at (956) 362-6843.

Note: DHR Health only administers the Pfizer vaccine which has been approved for use as a booster for other vaccine types.