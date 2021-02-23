DHR Health looking for 75-year-olds and older to participate in study

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — DHR Health Institute of Research and Development is looking for participants 75 and older for a study.

The participants would be part of a clinical trial known as PREVENTABLE, said a release. The study will investigate if taking atorvastatin can prevent dementia, disability and heart disease in that age group.

A release states this study is being conducted at 100 sites across the county simultaneously.

This is a unique opportunity to feel a part of something bigger to advance medical knowledge for adults 75 and older. Participants will be joining up to 20,000 others interested in learning if atorvastatin will allow people to live well for longer. DHR Health Press Release

It is also mentioned that those that choose to participate must currently have heart disease or dementia.

For more information or questions on who can take part in the study call 956-362-2391 or email dhrresearch@dhr-rgv.com.

The study is coordinated by Duke University and funded by the NIH.