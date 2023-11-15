EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health is hosting an initiative for women and girls experiencing homelessness due to domestic violence.

The initiative allows people to donate a handbag filled with essential items for the women and young girls.

“We are asking community members to join us in helping to share some love,” Dr. Veronica Alexandria Escobedo with DHR Health said.

Escobedo said domestic violence is an issue that is not often spoken about due to social factors and constraints.

“Many times the women don’t have jobs, are housewives and have multiple children,” Escobedo said.

Community members are encouraged to donate menstrual products, shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste and a handwritten note.

Donations will be collected between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., until Friday, Nov. 17.

Items can be dropped off at the DHR Health Institute for Research and Development located on 5323 S. McColl Rd. in Edinburg.

DHR Health offers victims of domestic abuse resources including online certification programs and grants to develop employable skills to flee the situation and search for a better life.

A list of non-profit groups offering additional resources in the Rio Grande Valley can be found here.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233.