DHR Health involved in new COVID treatment study

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) – DHR Health is involved in a new study that uses human polyclonal antibodies to treat patients with mild to moderate cases of COVID-19.

This will be the first such study in which human polyclonal antibodies are used to treat patients with COVID-19, according to a press release by DHR Health.

The polyclonal antibody treatment will be used to treat non-hospitalized patients who are older than 18-years-old. The safety of this antibody (SAB-185) has already been established, according to the release.

“The human polyclonal antibody has been shown to neutralize both wild-type and various variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, including Delta. The primary objective of this study is to prevent hospitalization of the patients with COVID-19,” said Sohail Rao, MD, MA, DPhil, President and CEO of DHR Health Institute for Research and Development.

The study involves a single treatment with either REGEN-COV monoclonal antibody or SAB-185 polyclonal antibody infused intravenously.

Enrollment in the study is voluntary, and those participating will not be charged for the treatment or follow-up, per the release.

For more information, call their COVID-19 hotline at (956) 362 – 2393.