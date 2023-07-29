EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health hosted an athletic trainers association training seminar.

The event took place July 28 at the Edinburg Convention Center at Renaissance.

The seminar was dedicated to student athletes, trainers, EMS, nurses, doctors and any personnel that take care of the student athlete.

Doctor Noel Olivera says the seminar covered a multitude of topics that will help tend to students.

“Heat related illness can affect multiple areas of the human body, including the heart, the brain, etc.,” Olivera said. “We are going to cover an aspect of student athlete that doesn’t quite get enough attention and that is mental health.”

Olivera added, many personnel from different cities came down to the conference and learn about the next level care for students in the field and court.