DHR Health holding clinic for second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — DHR Health will administer the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to residents who received their first dose from the medical center in January.

The vaccine clinic will take place across three days at the Edinburg Conference Center, located at 118 Paseo Del Prado Avenue.

The first clinic will be held Sunday, February 14 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The second clinic will be held Monday, February 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The third clinic will be held Tuesday, February 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

DHR’s vaccine clinic will only be for those who received the first does of the vaccine on January 24, 25, or 26.

Everyone who received the first dose on those days is guaranteed a second dose with DHR Health.

People in attendance must bring a valid photo ID and vaccination card.