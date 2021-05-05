DHR Health appoints physician assistant representative to Palliative Care Interdisciplinary Council

EDINBURG, Texas — DHR Health announced the appointment of Daniel Tamez to serve as the physician assistant representative on the Palliative Care Interdisciplinary Council.

According to DHR Health’s news release, Executive Commissioner of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, Cecile Young, appointed Tamez, from DHR Health VP of Clinical Supportive Medicine, to serve in this role.

Tamez completed his undergraduate studies in Pre-Med and Biochemistry at The University of Texas-Pan American and his graduate studies in Public Health and Management from Texas A&M University.

Tamez joined DHR Health as one of the founding clinicians for the DHR Health Palliative Care Department and eventually transitioned into the role of Vice President of Clinical Support Medicine.

“With this appointment on the HHSC Executive Council, I look forward to using my experience, expertise, and personal perspective in palliative care to assist in the development of health policy and promote evidence-based practice on early access to palliative care services provided to those patients and families facing a serious illness,” said Daniel Tamez.