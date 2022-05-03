EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBP agents are getting a helping hand from DHR Health. Since October 2021 Border Patrol Agents have assisted 11 migrant mothers giving birth while attempting to cross the border. In 2020 CBP agents helped 20 mothers.

Dr. Dynio Honorubia, Director of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at DHR Health, tells ValleyCentral that the ongoing situation is a dangerous reality.

“Just imagine how scary, and a lot of these border patrol officers are very young they haven’t had children themselves,” Dr. Honorubia said. “I can only imagine in pitch dark conditions, a mother just coming across the river with the baby’s head presenting.”

But Dr. Honorubia and his 17-year-old son are lending a hand to these agents by making 50 emergency childbirth kits. The kits contain medical and maternal supplies needed during childbirth. DHR Health has also made training modules to help better prepare agents for the next time they need to deliver a baby in the field.

“The idea is not to interfere with the woman who is delivering but to assist her and make her as comfortable as possible,” Dr. Honorubia said. “Then they call for help and if there are any complications, then this is being addressed right away.”

But this initiative all started with Sister Norma Pimentel who has come across countless migrant mothers. Pimentel tells ValleyCentral that many migrant mothers have been able to make it to hospitals to give birth, but that has not been the case all of the time.

“I spoke with Dr. Honorubia and asked him, ‘do you think we can come up with something?’ and he said yes.’ Pimentel said. “It’s so good that we can see that because it is a peace of mind for everyone, and the outcome is wonderful.”

With this operation now underway, Dr. Honorubia is looking forward to helping however possible.

“Everyone benefits from this, the officers the agencies, Sister Norma and Catholic Charities, and most importantly the women who are in childbirth on the river,” Dr. Honorubia said.