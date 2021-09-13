DHR Health, City of Edinburg to offer $100 gift cards as vaccine incentive

FILE – In this July 22, 2021, file photo, health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. U.S. health officials Wednesday, Aug. 18, recommended all Americans get COVID-19 booster shots to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and evidence that the vaccines’ effectiveness is falling. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Edinburg and DHR Health are partnering to help get more residents vaccinated, according to a press release.

The efforts are part of the city’s Stimulus Program Aimed at Recovery from COVID-19 (SPARC), in which Edinburg residents can receive a $100 gift card.

To qualify, residents must receive their first, second, or third dose of the Pfizer vaccine on Friday, Sept. 17, or Saturday, Sept. 18 at the DHR Health Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

Other requirements include being 12 years or older, have a photo ID that matches a current address within city limits, have a vaccine card if receiving the second or third dose.

Gift cards will only be distributed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. A total of 8,000 gift cards are available. The money is redeemable at more than 200 Edinburg S.P.A.R.C. 3.0 approved small businesses.

To confirm that the address falls under city limits, click here.

Click here to see if you qualify for a third vaccine dose.