DHR Health celebrates 10 years of helping diabetics in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas — On May 2, 2011, the DHR Health Diabetes and Endocrinology Institute opened its doors to the Rio Grande Valley, showcasing the effort to combat diabetes among the Hispanic population.

According to the hospital’s news release, the DHR Health Diabetes and Endocrinology Institute, is a one-of-a-kind institution, leading the battle to conquer diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley.

Equipped with cutting-edge research and innovative approaches to clinical care and education, the institute currently has one of the largest multispecialty team of physicians diagnosing and treating a full spectrum of endocrine disorders among all age groups, said the news release.

The institute is home to four adult Endocrinologists, two Pediatric Endocrinologists, one Endocrine Surgeon, two Nurse Practitioners, one Pharm D, and one Registered Dietician.

The institute continues to grow to meet the needs of the community offering expert care with advanced testing technology and innovative treatment options.

Over the years, the institute has expanded locations across the RGV that include Edinburg, Mission, Weslaco, Brownsville, and Rio Grande City, said the news release.

Visit the DHR Health Diabetes and Endocrinology Institute about the services offered or schedule a consultation call at (956) 362-5650.

Grand opening ribbon cutting, Source: DHR Health