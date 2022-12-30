BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The new DHR Health facility in Brownsville will host its first COVID-19 vaccine clinic for the public Friday, Dec. 30.

According to a DHR news release, the Pfizer Primary and Bivalent booster for those aged 6 months and older and the Moderna Bivalent booster for ages 12 and older will be given.

The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the new facility located at 4750 N. Expressway 77. No appointment is needed and the vaccines are free.

Event organizers ask the public to bring their vaccine card if requiring one of the boosters. Masks are required inside the hospital, said DHR’s news release.