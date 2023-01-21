BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The DHR Health in Brownsville is hosting a free vaccine clinic Saturday.

The clinic is free and open to the public until 4 p.m. on Jan 21 at DHR Health Brownsville, located at 4750 North Expressway.

The following are vaccines that will be provided during the clinic:

Ages six months and older: Pfizer primary series and Bivalent boosters

Ages 12 years and older: Moderna Bivalent boosters (no primary series available)

Participants are asked to bring proof of prior vaccines and face masked are required.