HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas State Technical College’s Nursing program in Harlingen and Doctors Hospital at Renaissance Health recently recognized seven TSTC Nursing students doing clinicals and preceptorships at DHR Health’s facility in Edinburg.

TSTC said each of the students received a $1,500 scholarship from DHR Health to use for continuing education assistance and related travel expenses.

Adrienne Reyes, a TSTC Nursing instructor, said the purpose of the partnership is for TSTC students to become familiar with all that DHR Health has to offer.

Weslaco native Candace Gonzales is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing at TSTC.

“The clinicals have been amazing at DHR Health,” she said. “I have been an LVN for 21 years. This sparked an interest that I did not have before. The possibility of having a career in an operating room definitely excites me,” she said.

Ricardo Gonzalez, of Los Fresnos, is also pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Nursing at TSTC.

“It is well organized, and I enjoy that,” Gonzalez said. “It is a good nurse-to-patient ratio, and the patients receive the right care. This elevates my learning because the care I provide for the patient is much more intimate,” he said.

Reyes said as the partnership develops, the students may be able to do onboarding and potentially paid apprenticeships, said the news release.