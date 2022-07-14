EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health announced COVID-19 vaccine clinic hours for July

The hospital’s news release said the vaccine will be available Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and every Friday in July from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The vaccine clinics are located at the Edinburg Activity Center and are for anyone needing a first, second, third, or fourth dose.

COVID-19 Pfizer vaccines are available for children between 6 months and 4 years of age in addition to Pfizer for 5 and up.

The hospital said they will also be administering the Moderna booster for adults every Tuesday during regular hours.

DHR Health said they will continue to offer the first, second, and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine and require anyone seeking the 4th vaccine to provide their vaccine card.

DHR Health added they will offer the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to those who are age 50 and older.

Those ages 12 and older who are moderate to severely immunocompromised can also receive this vaccine. The fourth dose can be administered four months after the previous dose. No registration is needed.

For more information call (956) 362-6843.