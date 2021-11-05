DHR Health announces two-day health career fair

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health announced a health career fair at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance.

DHR said the two-day career fair on Nov. 9 and 10 is for anyone interested in working in health care in the Rio Grande Valley.

The news release said DHR Health is hiring for all positions and offering a $10,000 sign-on bonus for nursing positions.

The DHR Health Career Fair will be on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and Wednesday, Nov. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Edinburg Conference Center at Renaissance, 118 Paseo Del Prado.

