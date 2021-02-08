DHR Health announces second dose of Moderna vaccinations

EDINBURG, Texas — DHR Health announced the second dose vaccinations will be administered to those who received their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in January at the Bert Ogden Arena.

The news release asked the public to arrive during the time block they were assigned during the first dose to avoid long lines.

The second dose will be on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bert Ogden Arena. The public is asked to enter through the Alberta Road entrance, said the news release.

The hospital asks the public to bring their vaccination card and proof of ID.

DHR Health is also asking the public to contact them at the COVID Vaccine Call Center at (956) 362-6843 if they have misplaced their vaccination card before Tuesday.