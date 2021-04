EDINBURG, Texas — DHR Health announced they will administer 8,109 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

DHR officials said anyone needing one can register now. The public can call (956) 362-6843 if you would like to schedule your vaccination.

The vaccines are available for anyone 16 and older. The call center will be available 24 hours a day.

Dates for the first doses are as follows: