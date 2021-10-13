DHR Health announces new breast cancer studies for the Rio Grande Valley

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, DHR Health announced they are starting two new breast cancer studies that are under review and expected to launch in the coming weeks.

“High-risk breast cancer in Hispanic Women and Latina women is highest. It’s about 20% which is highest among any other minority,” said Dr. Sohail Rao, CEO and president of research at DHR Health.

Dr. Laura Esserman is an internationally renowned Breast Cancer researcher and surgeon at the University of California, San Francisco. She is working with doctors at DHR Health to launch the Wisdom and I-Spy studies in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Really instead of fighting over the different ways of screening we can actually make it better, and in the near future what we really want to do is determine who’s at risk for what kind of cancer so that we can really tailor prevention differently,” said Esserman.

Esserman said this more personalized approach is designed to detect and treat breast cancer.

Dr. Rao explained that the Wisdom Study is a long-term study that people can sign up to participate in.

“So, this is a long-term study that is largely in high-risk patients it requires multiple MRIs and also requires genetic analysis,” said Rao.

One endocrinologist at DHR Health said this study detected she had breast cancer and taught her about her family’s genes.

“She saw everything that I’ve went through, my aunt, my mom pretty much our whole family,” said Dr. Lisa Chapa, DHR Health Endocrinologist and Breast Cancer survivor.

I-Spy is used if a patient is determined to be at high-risk for breast cancer.

“If you determine they are high-risk then based on the genetic profile you decide which is the most appropriate drug that you’re going to use,” said Rao.

Rao said a team effort is being used to create a comprehensive study to prevent and treat cancer in the RGV.

“I think the most important thing we are trying to do with Dr. Esserman and the rest of the team here had actually mentioned is have a team approach,” said Rao.

You can participate in the Wisdom Study and DHR Health is having a special on mammogram screenings

DHR encourages the public to schedule theirs at 956-362-7502.