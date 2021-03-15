DHR Health announces mass COVID-19 vaccine wristband distribution

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. Japan’s COVID-19 vaccinations are beginning Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021, after the government granted belated first approval to a shot co-developed by Pfizer Inc. that the United States and many other countries started using two months ago.(AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — DHR Health has scheduled a mass distribution of wristbands to receive the first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release, 11,000 wristbands will be distributed on Monday, March 15 at the Edinburg Motorsports Park, located at 15920 US 281, starting at 7:30 a.m.

The release states, one envelope containing four wristbands and instructions will be given per vehicle. It is mentioned “only a driver needs to be present” to receive the envelope.

The Pfizer vaccine will then be administered on clinics scheduled from March 17 to March 19 and then will resume from March 21 to March 23.

The release adds drivers must use the Cibolo Rd. exit and head north.