DHR Health announces mandatory COVID-19 vaccination for all employees

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health announced that all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, unless they have an approved exemption.

DHR Health CEO, Dr. Manish Singh announced the new requirement in a press release.

The vaccine remains the best line of defense against severe illness due to COVID-19… Given the current status of the pandemic, DHR Health believes the vaccines are the most effective way to protect patients and staff and promote a healthier community. DHR Health CEO, Manish Singh, MD

Singh explained in the release that DHR Health understands that some employees cannot get vaccinated due to medical issues or religious beliefs. They have policies in place to address the situations on an individual basis.

However, employees that do not comply with the mandate by September 30 or request an exemption, will be placed on unpaid suspension for up to 14 days, according to DHR Director of Public Relations Marcy Martinez.

“If the employee fails to secure a first dose within that time or approved exemption, they will have been deemed to have voluntarily resigned,” Martinez said in a statement.

DHR Health is not the first health system across the state to start implementing this mandate.