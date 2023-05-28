BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health Brownsville announces its new Medical Officer.

Dr. James W. Castillo II, MD, FACP HMDC has been appointed as the new DHR Medical Officer on Friday, according to a news release.

Dr. Castillo is board certified in Hospice and Palliative Medicine and now as the Medical Officer for DHR Health he will lead the practice of medicine.

Additionally, he will also take lead in interdisciplinary team approach to delivery of care, DHR Health representatives said.

“It is with great pride that we appoint Dr. Castillo to this position, especially given his familiarity

with the community and surrounding areas,” CEO of DHR Health, Dr. Manish Singh said. “His

medical knowledge, expertise, and top-notch leadership skills make him a great fit for this

position.”

Dr. Castillo is a Rio Grande Valley native from Olmito, who later studied medicine in the University of Miami. He later returned to the RGV and became part of the first class of the University of the Rio Grande Valley Internal Medicine Residency at VBMC-Harlingen.

“As a long time practicing physician in the RGV, I understand the unique challenges that we face

and will do my best to foster outstanding health care in our community,” Castillo said. “I will use all of my talents and experience as a physician and physician leader to further DHR Health’s mission to improve the well-being of those we serve.”

The new DHR Health Facility is now open and is located on the Frontage Road of Expressway 77 between Morrison Road and Alton Gloor Boulevard.