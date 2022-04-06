EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health announced they will offer the fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A Facebook post from DHR Health said the clinic is for those who are 50 and older. Ages 12 and up who are moderate to severely immunocompromised may also receive the vaccine.

The fourth dose can be administered four months after the previous dose, said DHR.

DHR said they will continue to offer the first, second, and third dose of the Pfizer vaccine and require anyone seeking the 4th vaccine to provide their vaccine card. No registration is needed.

Vaccine clinics are located at the Edinburg Activity Center for anyone needing a first (5+ years), second (5+ years), third (12+ years), or fourth dose.

Vaccines are available every Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For questions or a replacement DHR Health vaccine card call (956) 362-6843.