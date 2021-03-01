DHR announces first dose pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Pre-registration for the Phizer vaccine is now open, according to DHR Health.
To Register Call (956) 362-6843
DHR Health’s COVID-19 Call Center is now taking calls for those who are 65 years and older, or with serious medical conditions, who would like to register for the first dose.
DHR Health will administer first doses to those with an appointment or wristband on the following days:
- Wednesday, March 3rd- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Orange)
- Thursday, March 4th- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Purple)
- Friday, March 5th- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Green)
- Sunday, March 7th- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Red)
- Monday, Match 8th- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Yellow)
- Tuesday, March 9th- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Blue)
