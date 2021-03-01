DHR announces first dose pre-registration for COVID-19 vaccine

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—Pre-registration for the Phizer vaccine is now open, according to DHR Health.

To Register Call (956) 362-6843

DHR Health’s COVID-19 Call Center is now taking calls for those who are 65 years and older, or with serious medical conditions, who would like to register for the first dose.

DHR Health will administer first doses to those with an appointment or wristband on the following days:

Wednesday, March 3rd- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Orange)

Thursday, March 4th- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Purple)

Friday, March 5th- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Green)

Sunday, March 7th- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Red)

Monday, Match 8th- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Yellow)

Tuesday, March 9th- 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Blue)

