DHR administering antibody therapy

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)- Hospital at Renaissance is now offering antibody therapy as a resource to fight COVID-19.

Hidalgo County judge, Richard Cortez, announced he had COVID-19 earlier this month, but received antibody therapy.

“It’s a miracle, I mean to me, it helped me immediately, tremendously and I became asymptomatic for the rest of the time,” said Cortez.

Cortez says he was at high risk since he is older than 65-years-old. Cortez was considered qualified for the treatment under supervision of the CEO of DHR, Dr. Sohail Rao.

“So, we basically, our treating physicians made the decision to actually treat him with monoclonal antibody, he was mild to moderate COVID infection at that time,” said Rao.

The monoclonal antibodies has been available in DHR for about a month and was cleared for emergency use by the FDA.

Cortez says the day right after receiving treatment he “woke up in the morning the first thing that I did—kind of see if I had any taste, and I did—and if I could smell, and I did. I said ‘my god! I feel good!’”

Rao says this treatment is for those who catch the disease in its early stages.

“In fact, one of the recommendations of the FDA is that this particular antibody should not be used in patients who have got severe COVID or are hospitalized,” said Rao.

He says it is one dose and takes one-hour to administer.

The treatment is free, but other fees may include a doctor’s visit and additional screening.

“In the over 70 patients we have done, we’ve saw one patient develop a mild reaction to the antibody,” said Rao.

Rao stresses that patients make sure they qualify before coming in and says his office is available to answer any questions regarding the treatment.

Dr. Sohail Rao can be reach at: 956-342-4896

For a more detailed requirements list see below: