DFPS warn about dangers of drowning, swimming lessons available in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), there are over 3,000 unintentional drownings every year throughout the United States.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services’ (DFPS) Media Relations, John Lennan said if a parent or caregiver does not know how to swim it is more than likely that their children do not know either.

According to Lennan, taking actions to learn how to swim can help save lives.

“It’s a skillset that they can use for entertainment and exercise; it’s also something they can use to save their life and maybe someday the life of somebody else,” he said.

The CDC states children ages one to four have the highest drowning rates.

Although drownings can happen in any body of water, swimming pools tend to be the most common.

One of the many locations to learn how to swim this summer is at La Joya ISD Sports and Learning Complex.

Registration for children ages 5 to 13 begins Monday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The cost per child is $50 with three sessions that parents can choose from. The first runs from June 28 through July 8.

Below are the other listed session time frames, contact information and further information.