HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Car safety plays a huge role for families, especially when temperatures begin to warm up.

According to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), cars tend to heat up faster inside when temperatures increase which makes it a threatening health risk for kids.

John Lennan with DFPS said incidents of accidentally leaving a child behind in a car are more common than one thinks.

In most cases, Lennan said parents happen to be in a rush or are simply out of their routine.

Lennan encourages all parents to get in the habit of purposely placing needed objects in the backseat of the vehicle to remember that a child is still inside.

“If you’re a woman and you’re carrying a handbag, put your handbag in the backseat so that you have to go to the backseat to get your handbag, your lunch, your laptop, whatever you may have,” said Lennan.

Lennan said car safety applies to everyone but said children under the age of five are the most vulnerable. He said any child who was left or rescued from a heated car should be looked at professionally.

“If a child was ever left in a car or if a child was ever rescued from a car and they’re okay, you should always get them medically clear even if they appear okay; because a lot of times those kids are nonverbal and they are unable to tell you how they’re feeling and so that’s why the pediatrician needs to check them out,” said Lennan.

Lennan said placing proper mirrors on your visor is also a helpful way to see a child and encourages anyone who is in need of advice to reach out.