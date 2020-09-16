Developing tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico could bring rain and high surf to the RGV

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—With most Gulf Coast meteorologists watching the landfall of Hurricane Sally on Wednesday morning, another tropical wave is start to get its act together in the southwest Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center as given the tropical wave, Invest 90L, a 40% chance of development over the next two days and 60% chance over the five days.

Some of CBS4/Local 23 computer models do strengthen Invest 90L into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next few days as upper level winds become more favorable. The key to remember is intensity forecasts are not nearly as accurate as directional forecast.

So where is Invest 90L headed? The current thought is the storm will move slow and erratic in the southern Gulf of Mexico with the potential to drift to the north. But models are still split on a track toward Mexico to heading as far north as Louisiana.

Either way, our weather here in the Rio Grande Valley will be impacted plainly due to the fact of how close geographically we are to the wave.

How will our weather be impacted? The current forecast includes two main impacts, heavy rain and high surf. We will continue to see heavier showers and thunderstorms heading into the weekend due to an upper atmospheric trough, but the unsettled weather will continue past Sunday into next week as whatever becomes of Invest 90L will be a convective generator for the Valley. Along the beaches, expected continued rough surf and dangerous rip tides.