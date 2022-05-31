HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The pandemic put to the forefront the need for health care workers and two high school graduates at the top of their class are ready to further their journey to join the medical field.

After multiple COVID-19 surges, several variants and the shortage among nurses and physicians nationwide, both the Valedictorian Hannah Shaikh and the Salutatorian Grace Ramirez of Harlingen School of Health Professions are not letting the pandemic deter them from pursuing a life in the medical field.

“It actually encouraged me a little bit more to join because I see now on the news how much help they need, how much medical assistance people are requiring nowadays and I really want to help people,” said Ramirez.

Her reason for wanting to help study medicine came from an experience at home.

“A few summers ago, my dad had a stroke so now I want to be a neurosurgeon,” said Ramirez.

Family love also inspired Shaikh to embark on a journey in the medical field but she won’t be the first in her family to do so.

“Basically, all my life I have kind of been exposed to the fact that my mom is a nurse and my two older brothers are doctors and so I also have a special needs brother and I kind of help take care of him all my life and I knew I wanted to help people,” said Shaikh.

Shaikh hopes to become a nurse so she can assist people alongside her family.

“I don’t want people to feel like they’re alone. I don’t want them to feel like someone is neglecting them or not listening to them. I want them to feel heard,” said Shaikh.

Principal Tina Garza says she is very proud of the two young ladies and there’s a need for diversity and gender importance in the medical field

“I think that our doctors need to match the landscape of the patients.” Garza adds, “ I think that’s very important, and we really work on instilling in our students how critical it is to keep that patient in mind.”

While Ramirez begins her journey this fall at Texas A&M and Shaikh at the University of Texas, both girls’ purpose is to save as many lives as possible.