Despite higher prices, limes continue to be in high demand

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Along with other produce, limes were hit hard during last year’s winter freeze. However, their demand has increased this year.

Isidoro Perez, co-owner of ISPE Produce said only 20 percent of their lime trees have flourished after last year’s winter freeze.

Despite higher prices, Perez said the demand for limes is higher because people are using them for tea remedies against COVID-19.

“People consume limes because of their full source of vitamins. Right now because of the pandemic, they are being used and recommended because they apparently help,” he said.

Perez said other citrus products like oranges have also become popular for tea remedies.

According to Perez, lime production should get better between May and June when the temperatures get warmer.