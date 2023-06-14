SANTA ROSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman is accused of bashing in a window of her ex-boyfriend’s truck with a hammer.

Mckayla Bryson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday by the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department on charges of criminal mischief.

According to a release from the department, Bryson was in a relationship with the victim back in 2020. The victim told deputies his ex-girlfriend arrived at his residence and began arguing with him.

He said Bryson and he had remained friends “and only that” after the 2020 breakup.

During the argument, deputies say Bryson admitted to grabbing a hammer and striking the rear windshield of her ex-boyfriend’s truck, causing significant damage.

Bryson was arrested and transported booked into the Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center.

An investigation of the case is ongoing.